16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in face near Fresno 7/11

A Fresno 16-year-old is in critical condition after the teenager was shot in the face on Saturday evening in central Fresno.

The shooting occurred near a 7/11 store on Fruit and Clinton just after 7 p.m.

The victim was hit in the jaw area, and was unable to talk, so he or she walked around, motioning to ask for help at the 7/11.

The teen was taken to CRMC, where they are in critical condition.
