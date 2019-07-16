16-year-old on joyride in mom's car crashes in backyard of Texas home

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 16-year-old boy out on a joyride in his mom's SUV crashed into the backyard of a west Houston home, causing the SUV to burst into flames, authorities say.

Police say they were trying to pull over the vehicle when they spotted it going 80 miles per hour on the Southwest Freeway between Chimney Rock and Westpark.

Police followed him onto the Westpark Tollway, where he exited at Fondren.

Officials say the boy didn't follow the curve at S. Piney Point, and that's where he lost control and launched into a woman's backyard.

"Hit the curve over here and flew right into that fence," Robert Canales said.

He was on his way to work when he witnessed the crash at Fondren and S. Piney Point.

He slammed into a tree and a gas line, stopping feet from the pool.

After helping the officer, who also crashed, get out of his car, Canales said they ran to the SUV as it erupted in flames.

"And so me and the officer got him out, I held him on the ground, the officer handcuffed him," Canales said.

SkyEye was over the backyard, where flames were shooting from the vehicle. Debris from the crash was scattered all over the yard.

EMBED More News Videos

SUV on fire outside of home in west Houston after crashing through backyard.



After saving the teen driver, Canales says he went to the home and alerted the woman who lived inside.

"I told her, 'Your gas line's busted, there's a car on fire,'" Canales said. "I said, 'We've got to get you out of the house.'"

Canales also alerted her neighbor.

"After we got her safe, I went over to the next door neighbor's and got them out of the house."

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He will be charged with felony evading.

Police say the people who live in the house were not home. They have been contacted about the crash.

The officer following him did make the curve, but hit a yellow street sign, cracking his windshield.

The officer is okay.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfirecrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News