17-year-old gang member arrested after trying to ditch gun in Southwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in one part of Southwest Fresno feel a little safer after officers took a handgun off the streets after responding to calls of a drive-by shooting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Residents in one part of Southwest Fresno feel a little safer after officers took a handgun off the streets after responding to calls of a drive-by shooting. It happened on Sunday in the area of Tupman and George.

Officers contacted several people, including one 17-year-old Dog Pound gang member. That teen was seen getting rid of this handgun as officers approached him.

Officers arrested the juvenile on several firearm charges.

Seven others were also taken into custody for various probation-parole charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gangarrestfresnogunsFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News