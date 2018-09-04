17-year-old gang member arrested after trying to ditch gun in Southwest Fresno

Residents in one part of Southwest Fresno feel a little safer after officers took a handgun off the streets after responding to calls of a drive-by shooting. It happened on Sunday in the area of Tupman and George.Officers contacted several people, including one 17-year-old Dog Pound gang member. That teen was seen getting rid of this handgun as officers approached him.Officers arrested the juvenile on several firearm charges.Seven others were also taken into custody for various probation-parole charges.