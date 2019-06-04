shark attack

'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. -- A 17-year-old girl bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach on Sunday afternoon thanks the medical team who worked to save her life.

Paige Winter, a high school student at New Bern High School, was swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park when the shark bit her.

Her father immediately jumped into the water to save her.

His efforts paid off. Winters survived; her leg had to be amputated and she has damage to her hands, but she said, "I will be OK."

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m., park ranger Paul Terry told WCTI.

Winter was flown to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

"Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care," Winter said in a statement Monday. "I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse."

According to the Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal, she "sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas."

Vidant Health released the following statement Monday:

"Vidant Health can confirm that Paige Winter is at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. recovering from a shark attack that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on June 2, 2019, at Fort Macon.
She is in good condition and receiving excellent care. Her family expresses their appreciation for the first responders, the individuals on the beach who helped and her heroic father who saved her life.
Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."

According to the GoFundMe, Paige's mother said she is out of surgery and cracking jokes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachesocean beachu.s. & worldshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Paige Winter opens up about shark attack, healing, ocean advocacy
Tagging sharks for science: Do sea breezes make shark attacks more likely?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News