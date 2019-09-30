17-year-old hunter shot and killed in Georgia after being mistaken for deer

BRUNSWICK, Georgia -- A Georgia family is in mourning after a tragic hunting accident. A teen was shot to death as he was mistaken for a deer by another hunter in his group.

Police said 17-year-old Bobby Lane was in an area of thick foliage when a friend accidentally shot Lane, thinking he was a deer.

"Apparently he shot through a bush thinking it was a deer and it happened to be my cousin," Lane's cousin Michael Rawling told told WFOX/WJAX.

The friend drove Lane to a nearby gas station where they met emergency responders. Lane was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

"You never think of anything like that, you know -- a 17-year-old kid," Rawling said. "It's very hard. Very, very hard."

SEE ALSO: Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
EMBED More News Videos

A New England woman was banned from Tinder for her profile picture where she was posing with a dead deer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiahuntingshootingteen killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Show More
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
More TOP STORIES News