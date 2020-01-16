17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has died after being found with gunshot wounds in western Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon.According to police, the 17-year-old that died was shot in his lower body and flown to Hanford Hospital.The other, an 18-year-old man, had a gunshot wound in the arm. He was taken to Hanford hospital by ambulance.The two were passengers in a car that pulled up to a CHP officer just after 1:00 p.m.The officer was dealing with another car near where Highway 145 and Lassen Avenue meet.California Highway Patrol officers closed Highway 145 from Excelsior Avenue to South Colusa Avenue as they investigated.The sheriff's office believes this was a shooting from one car to another, and believes shots were fired in the area of Highway 145 near S Colusa Ave and S Yuba Ave.