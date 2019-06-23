18-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 5 hours outside of restaurant

GALVESTON, Texas -- An 18-month-old boy has died after being left in a hot car for 5 hours outside of a restaurant, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department says at around 11 a.m., the boy's father arrived for work at Los Lazos Mexican restaurant, located at 6316 Stewart Road, and left the child in the car.

Authorities say the father returned to the car around 4 p.m. and found the child to be unresponsive.

First responders immediately began treating the child when they arrived and later sent him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Police say the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.

As of this time, no charges have been filed against any member of the family. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathhot carchild left in car
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News