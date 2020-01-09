homicide

18-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car, blood trail leads to second shooting victim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police detectives are investigating a homicide after two men were shot, one fatally, in central Fresno Wednesday night.

The Fresno County Coroner's Officer identified the victim as 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham of Fresno.

Officers responded to reports of an injury on Tyler Avenue and 5th Street at around 11 p.m.

Investigators found Cheatham dead in the driver's seat of a car riddled with bullet holes.

Officers followed a blood trail that led them to Bond Avenue, where they found a second victim, a man in his 20s, shot in the face.

"That victim was immediately transported to Community Regional Medical Center. He was unable to provide a statement at this time," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "He is in critical condition, but stable and is expected to make it."



The man remains in critical condition at the hospital. His name has not been released.

The area of Tyler and Bond was closed for several hours as police went door to door, asking residents for surveillance video. Detectives have not released any suspect descriptions at this time or a possible motive for the shooting.

This is Fresno's first homicide of 2020, police say

This is a developing story.
