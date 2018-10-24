18-year-old pleads guilty to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, the driver who is accused of the hit-and-run that killed vice principal Gavin Gladding, has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.
They include vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and destroying evidence.
BREAKING: Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, the driver who hit and killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding, is pleading GUILTY to all the charges against him.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 24, 2018
Gladding’s family is here to see it.@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/XhuZ6kRYgt
Clarifying: He’s pleading “no contest” to the charges.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 24, 2018
For criminal court purposes, he’s admitting guilt, but in a civil case he can still dispute his guilt.
.@FresnoSheriff has taken Alvarez-Maravilla into custody. @abc30 pic.twitter.com/rKuBQR0EEL— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 24, 2018
Alvarez-Maravilla faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.
Gladding's family was in court during the proceeding.
On Tuesday, the Fresno County District Attorney's office filed charges of accessory and destroying evidence against 18-year old Fernanda Lopez and 23-year old Moises Guerrero in the hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding.
Attorneys for Guerrero and Lopez, said they pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday.
It’s official now.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 24, 2018
They’ve pleaded not guilty.
Attorneys claimed identity might be an issue (DA says it’s not.) https://t.co/kgAjhTostt