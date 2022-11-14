Young man saves grandmother from two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man is being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a two-alarm house fire.

The Fresno Fire Department was called out to E. Cortland and N. Sierra Vista Ave. around 10 a.m Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the home. First responders prepared to make entry to ensure no one was inside the house.

The fire grew in size after a gas meter broke.

Officials determined everyone was out of the home and worked to put out the fire with help from the Clovis Fire Department.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez said the home is a complete loss.

Fernandez called an 18-year-old family member a hero for taking quick action to save his grandmother.

"His efforts today absolutely saved a life," Fernandez said.

Fernandez says the 18-year-old lives nearby. He ran into the home after another family member saw smoke.

The 18-year-old grabbed his grandmother from the couch, put her in a wheelchair, and got her out safely.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire is under investigation.