Coronavirus

18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen truck

An investigation is underway after a stolen 18-wheeler with nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products was found in North Carolina Wednesday.

Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office first spotted the truck on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, which is outside of Greensboro.

After they followed the truck off the highway and pulled it over, deputies discovered that it was stolen.

The bathroom products were found inside.

This comes as many stores around the country are low on toilet paper. Americans have been stocking up as the nation deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

No arrests have been made in the case and an investigation is underway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auto thefttheftcoronaviruscar theftu.s. & worldstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Europeans clap from balconies in appreciation for doctors, nurses: VIDEO
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Newsom: 56% of Californians are expected to be infected with COVID-19
Ike's Love and Sandwiches offering free toilet paper roll with purchases
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Central CA coronavirus cases
Show More
Clovis Police searching for at-risk, missing 76-year-old man
Fresno Unified "not ready" to make decision about school year
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
More TOP STORIES News