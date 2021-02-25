19-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing Jaguar from Clovis car wash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police have arrested a 19-year-old Fresno man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a car wash.

Police say Jess Vang stole the car, a Jaguar, from the Red Carpet Car Wash at Willow and Shaw at about 11:05 on Thursday morning.

The suspect was found with the stolen car in North Fork, officers say.

Vang has been booked on charges of grand theft auto and possession of a stolen vehicle.
