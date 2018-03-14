MADERA COUNTY

19-year-old arrested for stabbing family member to death in Madera

EMBED </>More Videos

A family dispute led to a deadly attack in Madera. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family is devastated, as detectives piecing together as what caused a son to stab his father to death.

19-year-old Sean Dix remains in custody on a million dollar bond for killing his father, Jose Moreno, Tuesday evening in Madera

"At this point, he's been charged with murder," said Madera Police Sgt. Mark Trukki. "Obviously there are different things that can play into this, the heat of passion, that caused him to react in this manner."

According to detectives, the murder happened inside a pickup truck that was parked in front of a relative's home near South I and 7th Streets.

Dix, who was in the passenger's seat, at some point became agitated and pulled out a pocket knife

"He confessed to stabbing his father," said Sgt. Trukki. "They became involved in an altercation inside the truck and he stabbed him several times in the upper chest while seated in the truck."

Police say the 44-year-old Moreno was able to exit the vehicle and call for help, but he later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

"We're looking into what may have caused the altercation, to talk to the family once things do settle down, so we can get some background into why a father and son would reach this level," said Sgt. Trukki.

Moreno leaves behind five children.

The family says Dix was a straight-A student, who recently enlisted in the military and was engaged to be married later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
maderastabbingmadera countyMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News