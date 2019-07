FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man, from Oakland, in connection to a shooting in Oceano DunesDeputies say Francisco Orozco shot and injured six people Sunday morning. A witness said the shooting started with an argument at a campsite, which drew a large crowd.Officials said six people were hospitalized following the shooting shortly after midnight as a large crowd was gathered at the recreation area. The victims' conditions were not available.Orozco was charged with attempted murder Sunday afternoon.