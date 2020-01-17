murder

19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera County girl

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenage suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a field last year.

Deputies say 19-year-old Codi Slayton used social media to communicate with Josephine Jimenez and other young girls throughout California, and possibly across the United States.

Slayton, a former Marine and Madera County resident, was arrested in Oceanside by NCIS investigators on unrelated charges.

"This seems to be something more along the line of online predator. So my guess is, somehow he had a method to contact her - as most predators do. Struck up some kind of conversation and then the resulting crime occurred at some point after that," said Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney.

Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff's Office traveled to Oceanside and transported him to the Madera County Department of Corrections where he's been booked for first degree murder.



Deputies are urging anyone who has been in contact with Slayton to call the sheriff's office.

Jimenez's body was found on October 22, nearly 10 days after she went missing from her home.
