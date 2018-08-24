19-year-old killed after shooting in West Central Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in West Central Fresno. It happened just after midnight in the area of Fountain Way and Wapoma.According to police, family members of the victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Wenshil "Brandon" Saechao, were home when they hear three to four gunshots. When a family member stepped out to see what had happened that is when they found Saechao on the ground, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, and not breathing. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department Detective Bart Ledbetter at (559)621-2446.