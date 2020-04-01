Alleged DUI driver leads police on high-speed chase, crashes in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have charged a woman for leading police on a high-speed chase while driving under the influence in Visalia on Tuesday.It started just after 6 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 just south of Traver and ended in Visalia.Investigators say the woman was spotted driving at speeds of 100 miles per hour, and a pursuit began.Officers followed the woman's truck onto Highway 198, then onto Akers. The teen lost control of the vehicle while exiting the highway and tipped over.The truck slid a couple hundred feet until it reached Akers and Noble.Officers arrested the 19-year-old woman behind the wheel and two 21-year-old men in the passenger seats.Authorities say the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and found an illegal firearm inside the truck. She has not been identified and she suffered minor injuriesOfficers are still working to determine whether to charge the other two men with a crime.