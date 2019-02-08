A 19-year-old Porterville resident has been arrested for molesting a child.Authorities say Juventino Noe Garcia picked up the 12-year-old victim earlier this year from her home in Exeter, and pretended he was taking her to play with her sister. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.When police arrested Garcia on Friday, he was with a 14-year-old girl whom he identified as his girlfriend.Police believe there are other unreported victims who have been sexually assaulted by Garcia.Police are asking for the public's help in reporting his other potential crimes. Anyone who has been in "questionable" contact with Garcia can contact Detective Orlando Ortiz of the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.