19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for the person who shot a 19-year-old man overnight.Officers found the victim after 911 callers reported gunshots near Loughborough Drive and N Street just after 9 p.m.Officials say the man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.The shooting remains under investigation.