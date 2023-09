A 19-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries following a shooting in Madera Friday morning.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Madera.

Police were called to a home on A Street near Sunrise Avenue at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

He's expected to recover from his injuries.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, and no suspect description has been released.