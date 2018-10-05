1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --A large outdoor marijuana grow has been uncovered Kings County.
On Tuesday, deputies say they arrested Jesus Moreno Cardenas in Hanford on a property near Iona Avenue and Center Branch.
That's where authorities discovered more than 90 pot plants -- as well as a large amount of processed marijuana.
Investigators say they seized and destroyed more than 19-hundred pounds of marijuana.
They also found a stolen handgun and $2,900 in cash.
Cardenas was booked into the Kings County Jail on a number of narcotic and firearm related charges.