2 men allegedly lured former roommate to home and fatally stabbed him over stolen PlayStation

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives say two men killed their former roommate because they thought he stole their PlayStation from them.

MAITLAND, Florida --
Authorities in central Florida say a man was stabbed to death by his former housemates over a stolen PlayStation.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 22-year-old Jake Bilotta and 21-year-old Ian McClurg coaxed the victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Barnes, to the home they shared in Maitland. Investigators say he was lured under the premise of going to a party, and then stabbed several times with a chef's knife.

The sheriff says a third housemate called deputies after arriving home and finding Bilotta putting a body in plastic bags.

Lemma says Barnes previously lived at the home and the pair suspected him of stealing the game console.

Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on homicide charges Tuesday. No attorneys are listed on their jail records.

RELATED: Video gamer overheard man raping 15-year-old while playing Grand Theft Auto, police say
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
playstationstabbingmurderu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot in the face at a Southwest Fresno gas station, police looking for suspects
Man charged after gun goes off, bullet hits son during Thanksgiving argument
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
5 things you need to know before you go
Home intruder takes bath after break-in
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Show More
Who stabbed Frosty? Scrooge caught on cam slashing holiday inflatable
Illinois band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
US sued for $60 million after infant in detention later died
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
More News