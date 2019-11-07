fatal crash

2 adults killed in fiery three-vehicle crash in Fresno County, 1 arrested for DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

It happened in the area of Colorado Road at West Sumner Avenue near Tranquility just after 3 p.m.

Officers say a car overturned, while a second vehicle caught fire with two adults inside. Both died at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown how many other people were injured.

CHP officers tell Action News one person was arrested for felony DUI.






This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: CHP originally reported the victims were a child and an adult. Officers have since updated their report to two adult victims.

