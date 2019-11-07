2 adults killed in fiery three-vehicle crash in Fresno County, 1 arrested for DUI

#update CHP officers now saying the second victim was not a child. Say the victims that died were two adults. @ABC30 https://t.co/Ye6Ds35KAH — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) November 7, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno County.It happened in the area of Colorado Road at West Sumner Avenue near Tranquility just after 3 p.m.Officers say a car overturned, while a second vehicle caught fire with two adults inside. Both died at the scene.At this time, it is unknown how many other people were injured.CHP officers tell Action News one person was arrested for felony DUI.