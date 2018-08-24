2 arrested after 16-year-old killed, 18-year-old critically injured in shooting near Armijo High in Fairfield

EMBED </>More Videos

A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Armijo High School in Fairfield Friday evening. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the double-shooting, which prompted the evacuation and lockdown of the school. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Armijo High School in Fairfield Friday evening. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the double-shooting, which prompted the evacuation and lockdown of the school.

A Friday night junior varsity football game at Armijo High was abruptly cut short.

Students, staff, and parents were told to evacuate after shots rang out a block from the campus. Police describe the shooting as a gun battle between two groups.

"We do know that there were multiple shooters and it appeared that the groups were shooting at each other," said Lt. Greg Hurlbut of the Fairfield Police Department.

Police quickly set up a perimeter looking for two suspects, one they say was seen running toward the school.

"Anytime that we have this type of situation in our community it causes fear for our staff and our students," said Sheila McCabe of the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District.

The school was placed on lockdown as heavily armed officers searched the campus for one of the shooters. People were told to take shelter inside the gymnasium. Police say the shooter blended in with the crowd.

"So the school staff was able to identify that person we were actually looking for was actually in the gym with everybody," said McCabe.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The other shooter was found at a nearby residence.

Horrific moments unfolded for students and parents as they had to walk out with their hands up before being reunited.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent shootings in the Bay Area and across the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school lockdownhigh schoolcrimesafetyschool safetystudent safetyshootingarrestpoliceinvestigationteen killedFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News