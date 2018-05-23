2 arrested after missing teen found in Hanford

Two people were arrested in Hanford after a missing 15-year-old was found.According to police, on Saturday Hanford Police officers were flagged down by a parent reporting their 15-year-old daughter missing. After the family had distributed flyers on social media offering a $200 reward they received a call from an anonymous woman saying their daughter was at a motel in Hanford.Police said the parents met the caller at the motel and recovered their daughter from the Western States Inn in Hanford.The teen told police she has met up with an acquaintance, 21-year-old Dasha Smith, who took the girl in. She said Smith drove her to Las Vegas for the night and convinced her that she could make money in prostitution. The teen said she was bought clothes and food and was told she would eventually be going to Atlanta, Georgia with the promise of making several hundred dollars prostituting.Hanford police located Smith at the Western States Inn on Monday along with her infant child and 18-year-old Xzaivier McGee.Smith was arrested for human trafficking and pandering. After police interviewed him, McGee was arrested for sexual acts with a minor.The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hanford Police Department.