2 arrested for drive-by shooting in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Merced.Police say 33-year-old Rosa Valencia was behind the wheel while 34-year-old Ismael Noriega opened fire in the area of Olive Avenue.Officers arrested both suspects during a traffic stop a few blocks away from where shots were fired. They have identified Noriega as a gang member.Noriega and Valencia have been booked in the Merced County Jail for several charges.No injuries were reported.