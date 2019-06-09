drive by shooting

2 arrested for drive-by shooting in Merced

Two people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Merced. (Merced Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Merced.

Police say 33-year-old Rosa Valencia was behind the wheel while 34-year-old Ismael Noriega opened fire in the area of Olive Avenue.

Officers arrested both suspects during a traffic stop a few blocks away from where shots were fired. They have identified Noriega as a gang member.

Noriega and Valencia have been booked in the Merced County Jail for several charges.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmerceddrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Police seek suspects in Visalia drive-by shooting
Police: Man shot twice after fight in Southeast Fresno
3 men arrested for drive-by shooting in Sanger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News