child shot

Gang members arrested for shooting of 5-year-old, police still searching for 2 suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested two gang members responsible for a shooting that left a five-year-old boy seriously injured.

The child, William, survived a gunshot wound to the chest when multiple suspects fired at least 25 rounds at the Winery Gardens apartment complex on July 8.

RELATED: 5-year-old seriously injured after being shot in east central Fresno

Police say multiple suspects fired at least 25 rounds at the Winery Gardens apartment complex on July 8. (Fresno Police Department)



William's mother had gone to pick up her daughter that night, whom she shared with 24-year-old Tim Cook, Chief Jerry Dyer said in a press conference.

WATCH: Chief Jerry Dyer provides new developments on shooting that left child severely injured


Cook walked out to the car with another unidentified man and started placing the two-year-old girl into the car when a group of men approached, and two started shooting at Cook and the other man.

William was injured by one of the bullets that hit the right side of his chest, impacting his lung and liver before exiting his body.

5-year-old William was shot in the chest on July 8. (Fresno Police Department)



Dyer said detectives served five warrants Thursday morning to arrest Elroy Major, 26, and Michael Bowman, 26, for assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are asking for the publics help in finding two more outstanding suspects in the shooting Seandell Davis, 21,and Kedar Sanders, 19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarrestshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
5-year-old shot in the head by neighbor showing significant improvement
Suspected shooter of five-year-old boy has history of alcohol abuse
10-month-old shot in the head expected to make a 'significant recovery'
5-year-old shot, seriously injured in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News