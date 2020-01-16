2 arrested in Visalia after crashing stolen car carrying drugs

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman were arrested when they were found with a stolen car and led officers on a foot chase in Visalia Thursday morning.Visalia police say a patrol officer saw Jolene Leppke, 23, and Andrew Woods, 27, driving recklessly in the area of Tulare Avenue and Grant Street just after 2:00 a.m.The pair crashed the car and then ran away. Officers chased Leppke and eventually arrested her, and Woods surrendered to a K9 officer.Officers later found the suspects had drugs inside the car.Leppke and Woods were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on auto theft and narcotics charges.