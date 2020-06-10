UPDATE: 2 bicyclists hospitalized in Fresno County after crash with car

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says two bicyclists have been seriously injured after colliding with a car in Fresno County.
The crash occurred on N Friant Road and Millerton Road at about 6:20 pm on Tuesday.
(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.)
NOTE: This story initially said the two bicyclists had been killed. However, the California Highway Patrol later corrected their initial statement, saying the victims are injured and in hospital.
