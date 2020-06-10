UPDATE: 2 bicyclists hospitalized in Fresno County after crash with car

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says two bicyclists have been seriously injured after colliding with a car in Fresno County.

The crash occurred on N Friant Road and Millerton Road at about 6:20 pm on Tuesday.

(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.)

NOTE: This story initially said the two bicyclists had been killed. However, the California Highway Patrol later corrected their initial statement, saying the victims are injured and in hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolbicycle crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Man in his 60s out fishing drowns in Kings River
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Show More
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Mayor announces $39 million shortfall for Fresno's budget
Tulare County tourism industry takes hit, but could recover faster than rest of state
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
More TOP STORIES News