fatal crash

2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County sheriff's dive team recovered two bodies from Bass Lake after finding a car in the water Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials identified the victims as Samuel Rosasco, 21, of Oakhurst and Karina Barnett, 17, of Ahwahnee.



The car was found submerged in the water along Road 222.

California Highway Patrol officers from Oakhurst are investigating the cause of the crash.

The video above is from a previous broadcast.
