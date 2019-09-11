2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified

The occupants of the submerged vehicle discovered this morning in Bass Lake were pronounced deceased at the scene. They‘ve been identified as Samuel Rosasco of Oakhurst (21) and Karina Barnett (17) of Ahwahnee.@ChpOakhurst is investigating circumstances surrounding the incident pic.twitter.com/2eaxvXwKXE — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) September 11, 2019

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County sheriff's dive team recovered two bodies from Bass Lake after finding a car in the water Wednesday morning.Wednesday afternoon, sheriff's officials identified the victims as Samuel Rosasco, 21, of Oakhurst and Karina Barnett, 17, of Ahwahnee.The car was found submerged in the water along Road 222.California Highway Patrol officers from Oakhurst are investigating the cause of the crash.