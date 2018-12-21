CRIME

2 burglars smash up businesses in NE Fresno

The attempted heist left a sidewalk full of broken glass during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Around 4:15 early Friday morning, a crew of two men smashed their way through a shopping plaza near Perrin and Dearing Avenue, leaving owners to deal with the loss and mess, just days before Christmas.

"They targeted the nail salon, the Japanese restaurant, and then us... just used a large river rock, smashed the window, came in got startled and fortunately just took off," said the owner of G's Creamery, who drove over after he was tipped off about the store's alarm.

There wasn't just damage outside, but inside too.

Nothing was taken from G's Creamery but a few stores down, the men stole a cash drawer from the nail salon.

In video of the crime, you can see them rummaging through some of the cabinets, before taking off.

Officers said both of the burglars were wearing gloves and had their faces partially covered.

But video caught them driving off in a dark colored full size pick-up truck.

If you have any information, give Fresno Police a call.
