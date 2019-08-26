fatal crash

2 children killed in rollover crash on I-5 west of Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a fatal car accident on Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield Saturday morning.

Officials told KERO-TV, an SUV was driving south when the driver veered into the center divider for an unknown reason.

The driver then over-corrected and caused the car to flip multiple times. During the rollover, two children were ejected from the car.

Officials say both of those children died, and three other people were injured. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the children were not wearing their seat belt.

An investigation is underway as to what caused the driver to veer into the center divider.
