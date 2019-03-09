Two people have been critically injured after the vehicle they were in crashed in Central Fresno Friday night.
The accident happened on E. Ashan Avenue and N. Bond Street at about 8:15 p.m.
The vehicle was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, hit a fire hydrant, rolled over a couple of times and then came to a rest next to a church, authorities said.
Crews had to extract the two - a driver and a passenger - from the vehicle.
2 critically injured after car crashes into fire hydrant, flips over several times in Central Fresno
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News