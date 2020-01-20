Kansas City shooting: 2 dead, 15 hurt after man opens fire outside bar

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- An armed security guard shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 more people outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, police said Monday.

A motive for the attack shortly before midnight Sunday outside 9ine Ultra Lounge was not immediately clear.

Kansas City Police Capt. David Jackson told reporters that responding officers found "a chaotic scene." A man and a woman were killed and police believe the shooter is the deceased man, Jackson said. It was not clear if the gunman targeted anyone in particular, he said.

A spokesman said a gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation indicates an armed security guard killed the shooter, Jackson said.

At least 15 went to hospitals with injuries related to the shooting, police said. It's unclear whether all the injured victims suffered gunshot wounds. At least three people are in critical condition, police said.

Also late Sunday, two people were shot to death and at least five were injured in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The suspected gunman was still on the loose Monday, police said.

A Facebook post on 9ine Ultra Lounge's page advertised Sunday night's "Sold Out Sundays" event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs - featured on the event's artwork - beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

"It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said at the scene, referencing the win. "It's just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourimass shootingshootingu.s. & worldkansas city
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State
Space heaters cause multiple house fires in Fresno over the weekend
Fire breaks out at vacant motel room in west central Fresno
56-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in northeast Fresno
Police search for man who stole car from McDonald's parking lot
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
Show More
Man severely injured after being hit by vehicle in Visalia
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Woman lying in roadway struck, killed by driver in Visalia
NC kidnapping: Mom, baby found safe; police still looking for suspect
6 gang members with guns inside vehicle arrested in Huron
More TOP STORIES News