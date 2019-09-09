2 dead, 3 injured in plane crash near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- At least two people are dead and three others are injured following a plane crash near Las Vegas Saturday night.
The plane went down shortly after taking off from the Henderson Executive Airport.
It's not clear what caused the crash, but air traffic indicated the pilot radioed two minutes after take-off that a door had come open.
A Las Vegas TV station reported the plane is registered to a flight school in Southern California.
Further details were not immediately available.
