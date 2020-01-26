shooting

2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville.

The conditions of those wounded weren't immediately clear.

No additional details have been released. Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinabarshooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
6-year-old girl shot, taken to hospital in central Fresno
Vehicles struck by bullets, gun found in nearby trash can, police say
Oxnard student, 9, struck by stray bullet in car-to-car shooting
Gunshot victim crashes vehicle into pole in Corcoran, police investigate as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
6-year-old girl shot, taken to hospital in central Fresno
Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house
Coalinga man arrested, linked to liquor store burglary
DUI driver, passenger suffer severe injuries in Merced County crash
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno identified
Show More
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
First responders team up with Clovis breweries to honor 2 of their own
Woman loses sense of security after Sanger home break-in
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News