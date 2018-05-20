MURDER

2 dead in Farmersville after possible murder-suicide

The Farmersville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide near Ashley Street and Franquette Avenue. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Farmersville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide near Ashley Street and Franquette Avenue.

Authorities say at around 5:45 p.m., a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots coming from the home next door.

When officers arrived and went inside the house, they found a man and woman on the back patio - both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

FPD says the incident appears to be a murder-suicide; however, the investigation is on-going.

"This is a pretty quiet neighborhood. We don't get a lot of disturbance calls or anything like that in this area, so neighbors were obviously concerned and wondering whats going on."


At this time, the names of the two people discovered are not being released.

The coroner arrived within the last hours. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible. The street is shut down for the investigation.

Anyone with information to contact the Farmersville Police Department immediately.
