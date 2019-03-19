2 dead when Florida-to-New York City charter bus overturns in Virginia

EMBED <>More Videos

KINGWOOD, Virginia -- Two people were killed when a charter bus traveling from Florida to New York overturned on an Interstate 95 exit in Virginia Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard flipped over in Prince George County just before 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Images from the crash scene show crews working around the overturned bus in foggy conditions.

Police say one person died at the scene, while the second died at a nearby hospital.

Everyone aboard the bus was taken to a hospital, whether for serious injuries or as a precaution.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Staten Island, is in custody with charges pending.

He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york cityfloridatraffic fatalitiesbus crashus world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News