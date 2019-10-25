2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down a couple accused of burglarizing mailboxes and stealing identities.
Deputies say surveillance video from September 26 shows 39-year-old Sara Avedisian and her boyfriend 36-year-old Dewey Lacomb using a stolen credit card to buy a cart full of items from the Walmart on Herndon and Ingram.
Investigators say Avedisian was seen hours before rummaging through a mailbox near Marks and Allluvial.
They say she left in a 2007 black Honda Accord.
The sheriff's office says Avedisian is currently on parole - and is wanted for several identify theft cases.
If you know where either of these people are, call Crimestoppers or call 498-7876 or click here.
