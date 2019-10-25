identity theft

2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down a couple accused of burglarizing mailboxes and stealing identities.

Deputies say surveillance video from September 26 shows 39-year-old Sara Avedisian and her boyfriend 36-year-old Dewey Lacomb using a stolen credit card to buy a cart full of items from the Walmart on Herndon and Ingram.

Investigators say Avedisian was seen hours before rummaging through a mailbox near Marks and Allluvial.

They say she left in a 2007 black Honda Accord.

The sheriff's office says Avedisian is currently on parole - and is wanted for several identify theft cases.

If you know where either of these people are, call Crimestoppers or call 498-7876 or click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno county sheriff departmentidentity theft
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IDENTITY THEFT
Camera captures brazen mail thief in action in Merced County
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
Consumer Watch: What ID theft services can and can't do
4 arrested for identity theft ring in Porterville
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
You could fail drug tests even if there's no THC in your CBD pills
Canyon Country fire erupts to 5,000 acres
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Show More
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia parents found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse in starvation case
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
More TOP STORIES News