2 Fresno County men arrested for possessing child porn; one works at CRMC

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Thursday for possessing child porn.

The men's arrests were not related.

29-year-old Louis Tusing and 68-year-old Mark Forney were arrested after deputies received cyber tips about them.

The electronic devices belonging that contained child pornography were found by deputies at Forney's Clovis home and Tusing's Fresno home.

Forney works in the maintenance department at Community Regional Medical Center.

Tusing works at an auto maintenance shop in Fresno.
