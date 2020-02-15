2 Fresno gas stations within feet of each other robbed by armed suspects within hours

A man walked into a Chevron gas station in northwest Fresno and asked employees for cash at gunpoint, Fresno Police said.No one was injured during the Friday evening robbery and the suspect took off on foot, according to police.The Chevron is at Blackstone and Spruce.It is right next to a Valero gas station which was also robbed by an armed suspect just hours ago.Fresno Police are investigating if the two robberies are related.