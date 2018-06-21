2 injured after several cars crashed near construction site on Highway 99 in Fresno

A lane on Highway 99 is back open after several cars crashed near highway construction. It happened about 12:30 Thursday morning near McKinley.The Highway Patrol said three cars and a semi-truck rear-ended each other right at the construction site. Authorities blocked all three lanes for about two hours as they cleaned up the scene.Since construction forced traffic to use one lane Highway Patrol officers said to beware of your surroundings when traveling on Highway 99.CHP officer Axel Reyes said, "Right now we have a lot of construction here in Fresno. Not just Fresno, but all across the state. And for folks to understand that when you come across expect delays."Four people were involved in the crash. Two were treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The other two were not hurt.