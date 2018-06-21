FRESNO

2 injured after several cars crashed near construction site on Highway 99 in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A lane on Highway 99 is back open after several cars crashed near highway construction. It happened about 12:30 Thursday morning near McKinley. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A lane on Highway 99 is back open after several cars crashed near highway construction. It happened about 12:30 Thursday morning near McKinley.

The Highway Patrol said three cars and a semi-truck rear-ended each other right at the construction site. Authorities blocked all three lanes for about two hours as they cleaned up the scene.

Since construction forced traffic to use one lane Highway Patrol officers said to beware of your surroundings when traveling on Highway 99.

CHP officer Axel Reyes said, "Right now we have a lot of construction here in Fresno. Not just Fresno, but all across the state. And for folks to understand that when you come across expect delays."

Four people were involved in the crash. Two were treated at the hospital for minor injuries. The other two were not hurt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashhighway 99fresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News