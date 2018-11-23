2 injured in stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SYRACUSE, New York --
Two men have been stabbed after a confrontation at a central New York mall amid Black Friday shopping.

Syracuse police tell local media outlets it happened around 4:15 p.m. at Destiny USA.

Police and the mall's management say the dispute began at a Macy's store. It's not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

Officers found one man wounded in the abdomen and another man wounded elsewhere on his body. Both are in their 20s and were taken to a hospital.

Police say the injuries don't appear life-threatening.

Photos by Syracuse.com and WSYR-TV show a portion of Macy's and another store's entrance were taped off for a time.

Destiny USA's management says in a statement the bloodshed was an "isolated incident" that's "absolutely unacceptable" and "strengthens our resolve to remain vigilant."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingblack fridaymacy's
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Central Valley residents hope to give new homes to Camp Fire victims
Weeklong deals result in calmer Black Friday experiences
Veteran Kings County firefighter returns home after Woolsey, Camp Fires
Residents across the Valley hope for snow in Shaver Lake
Eddie's Bakery sells special cookies, all proceeds go to wildfire victims
Rainy season is here, but will the Valley see any of the showers?
Festival of Trees aims to help survivors of human trafficking
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 81
Show More
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Heath Watch: How to make vitamins work better for you
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
1 arrested for trying to rob Home Depot store at knife-point
Ouch! A man was stuck between two buildings for one hour
More News