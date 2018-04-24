VISALIA

2 injured in Visalia honey-oil lab explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators found a small scale illegal honey oil lab in one of the apartment units. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
At around 3 p.m. on Monday police and fire crews were dispatched to apartment units at Northwest 3rd street and found two burn victims. Those victims are also now considered the suspects in the investigation.

According to Visalia Police, after fire crews knocked out the flames, investigators found a small scale illegal honey oil lab in one of the apartment units.

Though there was minimal damage to the unit itself and two men were sent to the hospital with burns to their upper body.

Police say because of the extent of their injuries, no arrests have been made. They also believe more people may be involved.

Sgt. Greg Byerlee of the Visalia Police Department says the honey oil making process involves highly explosive chemicals, "anytime someone chooses to do something illegal and dangerous, and they do it in close proximity to other apartments and homes, it's reckless."

The property owner denied our request for comment.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved, saying the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionvisaliaVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISALIA
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
3 teens arrested in Visalia carjacking
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Visalia
Congressional candidate, Andrew Janz campaign office vandalized
More visalia
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News