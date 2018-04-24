2 injured in Visalia honey-oil lab explosion

At around 3 p.m. on Monday police and fire crews were dispatched to apartment units at Northwest 3rd street and found two burn victims. Those victims are also now considered the suspects in the investigation.According to Visalia Police, after fire crews knocked out the flames, investigators found a small scale illegal honey oil lab in one of the apartment units.Though there was minimal damage to the unit itself and two men were sent to the hospital with burns to their upper body.Police say because of the extent of their injuries, no arrests have been made. They also believe more people may be involved.Sgt. Greg Byerlee of the Visalia Police Department says the honey oil making process involves highly explosive chemicals, "anytime someone chooses to do something illegal and dangerous, and they do it in close proximity to other apartments and homes, it's reckless."The property owner denied our request for comment.Police are not releasing the names of those involved, saying the investigation is ongoing.