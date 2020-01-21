Police arrest 2 juveniles for Fresno's first homicide of 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the city's first homicide of the year.Detectives arrested a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old for the murder of 18-year-old Dezon Cheatham and the shooting of 17-year-old Christyan Roberts, who were shot on January 8.Cheatham and Roberts were shot at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and 5th Street in central Fresno on January 8.Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. Police say Cheatham had no known gang ties and had just enlisted in the U.S. Army.The two suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, among other felony charges.