shooting

2 Wisc. kids shot after throwing snowballs at passing vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Milwaukee police say a driver allegedly shot two kids Saturday night after they threw snowballs at a car.

"All I heard was just the shots, I just heard the shots. It was so close," said Ravell Davis.

Davis said just before 8 p.m., he and his family dove to the ground when they heard gunshots ring out outside their home.

"Me and my wife, we got 6 kids, we in the kitchen [and] all of the sudden you hear all these loud booms, so I actually told everybody to get down," he described.

Police say a group of kids were throwing snowballs at cars when one snowball struck a white Toyota. They say the driver of that car then opened fire on the kids and took off, reported WISN.

The gunman hit a 12-year-old girl twice and a 13-year-old boy in the arm.

Despite very little snow still left on the ground, neighbors say they are still surprised to find out this shooting all started because of some kids throwing snowballs at cars.

"That's what happened," one neighbor said. "A snowball?"

Officers continued to investigate and search for surveillance video at the Housing Authority office.

"It's getting bad, you know, it's ridiculous when you look outside and the front and side of your house is taped off," Davis said. "It's getting real crazy now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinshootingu.s. & worldchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Suspect in multi-hour standoff with Lemoore police booked on multiple charges
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man injured in shooting at SoCal Yard House
Man shot at least 5 times at central Fresno park, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Suspect in multi-hour standoff with Lemoore police booked on multiple charges
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Police believe Fresno gang may be behind Sanger elementary school vandalism
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
Show More
SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students
Middle East retaliation from U.S. drone attack could increase gas prices
Fresno tiny house business quickly rising in demand and popularity
Driving safely with less mileage could save you big cash
Man fatally struck by train near Selma identified
More TOP STORIES News