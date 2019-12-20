2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Winston-Salem public works building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem officials say two people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a government facility.

Authorities said they had stabilized the situation.

Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said in an email Friday morning that two city employees are dead and two people are injured. He said the wounded have serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters no other information about victims in the Friday morning shooting at a public works building will be released until a 2 p.m. news conference.

Numerous police cars were on the scene in the late morning. Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winston salemworkplace shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Show More
Fire injuries and illnesses have increased in Valley, doctors claim
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
43 officers honored for going above and beyond the call of duty
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
Clovis East High School sets goal to collect 50,000 cans for Christmas
More TOP STORIES News