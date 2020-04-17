fatal crash

2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police, slams into another car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man trying to get away from police in central Fresno ran a red light and slammed into a vehicle in the middle of an intersection, killing both himself and the other driver.

Investigators say officers tried to pull over a vehicle around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon but the driver sped away.

Minutes later, that same driver crashed into a car near Palm and Clinton.

Witnesses told police the suspect's vehicle was going well over 100 miles per hour seconds before the collision sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk.

"The impact... actually sheared off the panel, tore off the wheel and the engine," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The suspect and victim have not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman hit, killed by two vehicles in Merced
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
Woman struck, killed by driver in Madera, CHP says
Man killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their stimulus money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
Community Regional Medical Center prepares to ramp up COVID-19 testing, if needed
Law enforcement, health officials form COVID-19 task force in Madera County
Show More
As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing neighbor
Newsom signs executive order providing paid leave for food industry employees
More TOP STORIES News