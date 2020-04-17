2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police, slams into another car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man trying to get away from police in central Fresno ran a red light and slammed into a vehicle in the middle of an intersection, killing both himself and the other driver.Investigators say officers tried to pull over a vehicle around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon but the driver sped away.Minutes later, that same driver crashed into a car near Palm and Clinton.Witnesses told police the suspect's vehicle was going well over 100 miles per hour seconds before the collision sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk."The impact... actually sheared off the panel, tore off the wheel and the engine," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.The suspect and victim have not yet been identified.