Northern California sheriff's deputy accused of killing 2 arrested in Central Valley, police say

Dublin police announced that an Alameda County sheriff's deputy has surrendered after allegedly fatally shooting two people.

DUBLIN, Calif. -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy who is accused of shooting and killing two people has been arrested in the Central Valley.

Authorities now have 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. in custody. Williams has been with the department for about a year, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Dublin.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They are believed to be husband and wife.

He was arrested near Coalinga.

Dublin's police chief reportedly received a call from the suspect saying he wanted to turn himself in.

Williams was considered armed and dangerous before he turned himself in.