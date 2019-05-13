fatal crash

2 killed in rollover crash in Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rollover crash killed two people in Coalinga Sunday morning.

It happened a little after 9:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at El Dorado Avenue.

CHP officers say the victims died at the scene. Their identities were not available.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

