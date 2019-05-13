2 killed in rollover crash in Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rollover crash killed two people in Coalinga Sunday morning.
It happened a little after 9:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at El Dorado Avenue.
CHP officers say the victims died at the scene. Their identities were not available.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
